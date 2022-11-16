A man who had to stop playing football after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has encouraged people to join a charity keepy-uppy challenge.

Ollie Leach, 21, from Baldock in Hertfordshire, was an apprentice for MK Dons when he was diagnosed in March 2020 aged 18.

He had the tumour removed in September 2020 but was unable to resume playing due to vision issues.

The one million keepy-uppy challenge, external aims to raise money for research.

It was started by the charity Brain Tumour Research, and MK Dons kicked off the challenge last week by encouraging supporters to complete 10,000 keepy-uppies.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to the disease, the charity said.