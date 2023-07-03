Provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Telford has been praised by inspectors.

A review by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted highlighted a "stable" leadership and "typically positive" outcomes for children.

The services are run jointly by Telford and Wrekin Council and local healthcare providers.

Inspectors highlighted that some children wait too long for assessments, but said the partnership "took action" to make improvements.