Florence Nightingale's wheelchair goes on display

A customised wheelchair that once belonged to Florence Nightingale has gone on display in the UK for the first time.

Many see Nightingale as the founder of modern nursing.

Made of mahogany and iron, the chair is well over 100 years old, and was built for Nightingale after she returned from the Crimean War.

The chair was used to help her while living in Mayfair, west London, and was acquired by the Florence Nightingale Museum following a fundraising effort.