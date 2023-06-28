Tributes to former councillor and farmer Richard Haddock

Councils have offered their condolence to Mr Haddock's family and friends.

Brixham Town Council said Mr Haddock served on the authority from 2019 to 2023 and was "a great champion for Brixham and the town council and was passionate in everything he did".

Torbay Council, which he served on between 2015 and 2019, said: "As a mark of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Town Hall in Torquay until sunset on the day of his funeral."

Mr Haddock had also served in a number of prominent roles in the National Farmers Union (NFU).

Union president Minette Batters said: "Richard was well known to many of us in the South West and throughout the industry for his campaigning work on behalf of farmers and growers."

Police said a man in his 60s was found dead after officers were called to the area on Sunday following reports of concerns for a man's welfare.

Officers said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Last week Mr Haddock had appeared at Exeter Crown Court where he had admitted six offences brought by the Environment Agency involving the illegal disposal of waste.