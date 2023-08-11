A "cutting-edge" project investigating the processes that cause coastal erosion and cliff collapse is being launched by the University of East Anglia (UEA).

It has acquired "state-of-the-art" fibre optic ground sensing equipment that will be used to detect erosion on the north Norfolk coast, between Sidestrand and Trimingham.

The study aims to map and monitor weaker areas of cliff that are more likely to fail in the future and use collected data to further understand the cause of the issue.

The Distributed Strain, Temperature and Acoustic Sensing Suite (DiSTANS) project is being led by UEA's School of Environmental Sciences, in collaboration with North Norfolk District Council and the British Geological Survey.