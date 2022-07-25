Seasonal search and rescue helicopter bases are to be set up at Fort William and Carlisle.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the locations were two of the busiest for summer tourism and would operate 12 hours a day from April to September.

The coastguard said the sites would each have their own dedicated helicopter and crew.

The bases have been announced as part of the MCA's new £1.6bn contract with Bristow Helicopters Ltd to provide search and rescue in the UK for the next 10 years.

The contract will also see 24-hour search and rescue continue from 10 sites across the UK, which include Sumburgh, Humberside and Caernarfon.

The transition to the new contract will start in September 2024.

Scottish Mountain Rescue welcomed the signing of the new contract and the creation of the seasonal bases at Fort William and Carlisle.

It said the new sites would increase operational capacity in north west and south of Scotland, and relieve pressure on the coastguard's helicopter base at Prestwick.