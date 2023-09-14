A Next store on a city retail park in Cornwall has been cordoned off after a car careered through the front of the building onto the shop floor.

Devon & Cornwall Police were called to the store at Treliske, Truro, just before 16:00 (BST) on Wednesday.

It was reported that the vehicle had collided with crash barriers and the glass of the shop, ending up on the shop floor.

Officers said there were no reported injuries and a cordon was put in place for the building safety to be assessed.