A 72-year-old man has been arrested over reports of two separate sexual assaults on a cycle path in Nottinghamshire.

Police said they both happened while the victims were walking along the path between Newark and Middlebeck.

The first assault was at about 14:00 BST on Saturday and the second at about 15:50 on Monday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by touching and has been released on bail.