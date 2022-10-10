A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police.

Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday.

Humberside Police said Mr Simons, from South Ferriby, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

"Our thoughts remain with Stuart's family at this difficult time," a police spokesperson added.

