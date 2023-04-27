Dilapidated former mortuary sells for £137,000

The former mortuary had a guide price of £55,000 but sold for £137,000 at auction

A former mortuary in Staffordshire has been sold for £137,000 at auction, more than double its pre-sale estimate.

The Morgue in Cheddleton, near Leek, had a guide price of £55,000 and was sold by Nottingham-based auctioneers John Pye Auctions.

The property was in a poor condition and in need of full refurbishment or demolition, the auction house said before the sale.

The buyer has not been revealed and it is not known what they plan to do with the site.

It is thought the building stopped operating as a mortuary about 20 years ago.

