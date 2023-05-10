A pharmacy in the south of the Isle of Man is to stop providing services later this month.

Castle Pharmacy, in Malew Street in Castletown, closed abruptly last month.

It followed the suspension of owner Mahendrakumar Prabhudas Patel's registered pharmacists licence by the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPC).

The chemist will operate until 19 May under a locum pharmacist before being removed from the pharmacy register by the Department of Health and Social Care on 19 May.