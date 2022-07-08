Devon hospital changes visiting rules due to rising Covid cases

A hospital in Devon has changed its visiting rules due to an increase in Covid cases.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital has restricted visiting access to some parts of the hospital because of the increase. People are also required to wear a face mask during visits. Visitors do not need to complete a lateral flow test before visiting.

Visiting rules are now as follows:

Adult inpatients and critical care are allowed two visitors at a time for one hour during a 24-hour period. Bookings are not required

During labour, one birth partner can be present

Inpatients on the ante/postnatal ward are allowed one visitor between 09:00 and 20:00 BST

Outpatients can bring one visitor for appointments but they must wait outside until the appointment begins

Children inpatients are allowed one parent or carer to stay with them, and a second to visit. No siblings allowed

The neonatal unit may have both parents only

Outpatients and day treatment unit patients can be accompanied by one person when "appropriate and necessary" to assist with communication and health, care, emotional, religious or spiritual care needs

It asked those with symptoms of Covid or any other illnesses not to attend appointments or visit those in the hospital.