Guernsey issues hot weather safety tips

The States have reminded islanders of safety advice for the hot weather

The States of Guernsey have issued advice on how to keep safe in the heat.

It said the upcoming hot weather forecast would see "unusual levels of heat", and wanted to make sure everyone stayed as "cool and comfortable as possible".

Animal charities across the Channel Islands also issued advice on how to keep their pets and wildlife safe.

The States issued the following advice:

  • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle - especially young children and animals

  • Look out for others, particularly older people, children, babies and those with underlying health conditions

  • Close curtains in rooms facing the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler

  • Drink plenty of water and avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages

  • Try to keep out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 BST

  • Walk in the shade, wear loose fitting clothes, sun cream and a hat

  • Avoid physical exercise during the hottest parts of the day