The Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby has confirmed he will not stand at the next general election.

Sir Robert Goodwill, 66, has held the seat for 18 years since winning it from Labour in the 2005 election.

He served as a minister under David Cameron and Theresa May and is chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee.

His decision to step down was due to his age and family interests, the Scarborough News reported., external