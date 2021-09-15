Arctic ringed seal pup found in bay in Aberdeen

A young seal of a species normally found in Arctic waters is being cared for after turning up in a bay in Aberdeen.

The Scottish SPCA said it was alerted to the male ringed seal by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) after it was spotted at Cove Bay.

The seal had back abrasions and seemed lethargic.

It is thought its mother may have been searching for food to the north of Scotland.

The pup was initially mistaken for a common seal pup but was identified as a ringed seal and has now been named Hispi.

Wildlife assistant Sian Belcher said: “We were very surprised to have a ringed seal arrive in our care as they are found in Arctic waters and can venture as far south as Greenland or Norway, so it’s very unusual that he was found in the Aberdeen area.

“He is so young, probably only around six to eight weeks old. Hispi is doing well and our team are very excited to have such a rare resident. It doesn’t hurt that he’s impossibly cute.

“It seems that there have only been around 12-30 sightings of ringed seals in the UK over the last 100 years."

Hispi is likely stay with the animal charity into October and then before being taken as far north as possible to be released to hopefully find his way back home.