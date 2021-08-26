One in three 16-17 year olds in Jersey have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose.

The latest age cohort has been invited to get vaccinated since 5 August.

Recent statistics also revealed 82% of adults in the island had been given both doses.

Head of Jersey's Vaccination Programme, Becky Sherrington, said she was "delighted" by the uptake.

Across all age groups, 75,860 first doses and 71,783 second doses have been administered in total, the government said.

The latest statistics also show 88% of over 30s have been fully vaccinated.

Addressing the latest vaccine uptake, Ms Sherrington said: "This is fantastic and I would like to encourage more young islanders to make the time to get their first dose before heading back to school."

She also urged 18 year olds leaving for university to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The number of active Covid cases in the island is currently 312, including nine people who are in hospital with the virus.

On Tuesday the government reported one death, bringing the island's Covid-related death toll to 76.