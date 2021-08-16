Bid to boost bee numbers along 100-mile river route
A council is being asked to back plans to boost the number of bumblebees and other pollinators along the length of the River Tweed.
The project is being developed by the Tweed Forum in partnership with Buglife.
It would increase the area of wildflower-rich grasslands around the river.
Scottish Borders Council (SBC) - which owns many of the areas involved - has been asked to agree in principle to a 10-year management plan.
The plans are part of the Destination Tweed project which aims to create a "world-class long-distance route" along about 100 miles (160km) from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed.
They would involve working with communities in the areas involved.
A funding bid is planned later this year and if it is successful work could begin in April 2022.
However, support from the council is seen as "integral" to taking the scheme forward.
A report to the local authority said it would require a number of changes - including reduced grass cutting.
"Experience has taught us that not everyone welcomes changes in grass cutting within amenity areas," it warned.
It said SBC would need to work with Buglife to raise awareness of the proposals and the "critical nature" of the changes to support biodiversity "in the context of the climate change emergency".
The scheme could then be extended to other parts of Borders if it proves to be a success and additional funding can be found.