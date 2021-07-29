A new online film festival has been launched for young people living on Scotland's islands.

Our Island Stories runs on 28 August and will feature short films made by islanders.

The films focus on life on islands including Islay, Eigg and in Orkney and Shetland and have been made in English, Gaelic and Scottish dialects.

The event's organisers, the Scottish Islands Federation, Youth Scotland and Screen Argyll, are seeking further submissions.