In pictures: Enduro World Series in the Borders

Some of the world's best racers have been in the Borders as the Enduro World Series came to the Tweed Valley.

The Innerleithen-based company chose its hometown to host the ninth and final round of its 2021 race series.

It has already visited Italy, France and Switzerland this summer.

The racing took place over the weekend alongside a host of fringe events that included appearances by Danny MacAskill, kids racing, skills sessions and a film night.

The Enduro World Series was created in 2012 and now includes a network of more than 80 events.

Enduro racing takes place over a series of special stages with the winner being whoever completes them in the fastest overall combined time.