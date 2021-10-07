Exeter quay bridge plans on hold

Plans to rebuild a well-known former bridge at Exeter’s Quay have been delayed because of a lack of cash.

The wooden Mallison Bridge, originally built in 1984 and named after a professor who left his money to the city, closed in 2018 because of safety concerns after its timbers rotted.

It was removed last year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

It means a small alleyway next to Commercial Road is currently the only way for pedestrians and cyclists to access the main part of the Quay from Cricklepit Suspension Bridge.

Planning permission for a replacement pedestrian and cycle bridge was given in December 2018.

In 2020 Exeter City Council announced “a new structure will be built as soon as adequate funding has been identified" but now members of the council’s executive have decided to put the project on hold “while further contributions are sought from partners to reduce the financial impact for Exeter City Council”.

A council report says the budget is £772,500.

Councillor Diana Moore criticised the decision saying the bridge "played an important role in the infrastructure of the Quay".

But council leader Phil Bialyk (Labour, Exwick) said it was a financial decision.

He said: "We decided, at this moment in time, not to spend £500,000 contributing towards the remainder of that bridge.

"We’re discussing it with the Canal and Quay Trust, we will discuss it again at the next Canal and Quay Trust meeting.”