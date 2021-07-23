A listed building in the Borders has secured funding support to help bring it back into use.

The old bakery building in Jedburgh is part of the category A listed Port House.

South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is providing £25,000 towards remedial work and examining options for its future.

Jedburgh Community Trust (JCT) - which bought the site more than a decade ago - hopes to use the building to help boost town centre regeneration.