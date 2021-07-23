Old bakery secures funding to explore new roles
A listed building in the Borders has secured funding support to help bring it back into use.
The old bakery building in Jedburgh is part of the category A listed Port House.
South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) is providing £25,000 towards remedial work and examining options for its future.
Jedburgh Community Trust (JCT) - which bought the site more than a decade ago - hopes to use the building to help boost town centre regeneration.
The funding package is the latest in a string of support the trust has received from a wide range of bodies.
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs the enterprise body, said a big part of its work was backing community-led projects as well as businesses.
“It is great to have support from SOSE to explore options for the bakery," added Len Wyse, who chairs the JCT board.
"It is a great space with lots of potential and we will be consulting with individuals and groups in Jedburgh to develop a plan for a creative and sustainable future for the building.”