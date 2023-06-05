Police issue drink-driving warning after M1 stop
- Published
Motorists have been warned of the dangers of drink-driving after police arrested a van driver on the M1.
The vehicle was stopped at 03:20 BST on Friday at Junction 26, in Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, after they were seen driving erratically.
A 54-year-old man, subsequently failed a roadside breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
Officers said there was "absolutely no excuse" for getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.
In the lead up to last Christmas, 233 suspects were arrested as part of a Nottinghamshire Police campaign – 133 for drink-driving, 77 for drug-driving, and 23 for failing to provide a sample for analysis.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external