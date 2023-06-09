Girl who died in fire last seen in sister's room
At a glance
A girl who died in a house fire was last seen in her sister's bedroom, an inquest hears
Five-year-old Alysia Salisbury died at the family home in Pontyglasier, Pembrokeshire
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire
- Published
A five-year-old girl who died in a house fire was last seen in her sister's first-floor bedroom, an inquest has heard.
Alysia Salisbury could not be found when emergency services were called to the blaze in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on 27 May.
Her body was later located in the bedroom and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the inquest at Llanelli Town Hall was told.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
The acting coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Paul Bennett, told the hearing he extended his "sincerest condolences" Alysia's family.
Thousand of pounds were raised for the family who "lost everything" when their rural home Dolgoed burned down.
A post mortem examination has been conducted and a report is expected.
The police investigation into the fire is also ongoing.
The inquest was adjourned to 12 October.