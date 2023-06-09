Girl who died in fire last seen in sister's room

Alysia SalisburyFamily photo

Alysia Salisbury died at her home in Pontyglasier, Pembrokeshire

At a glance

  • A girl who died in a house fire was last seen in her sister's bedroom, an inquest hears

  • Five-year-old Alysia Salisbury died at the family home in Pontyglasier, Pembrokeshire

  • Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire

Aled Scourfield
BBC News

A five-year-old girl who died in a house fire was last seen in her sister's first-floor bedroom, an inquest has heard.

Alysia Salisbury could not be found when emergency services were called to the blaze in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, Pembrokeshire on 27 May.

Her body was later located in the bedroom and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the inquest at Llanelli Town Hall was told.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

The acting coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Paul Bennett, told the hearing he extended his "sincerest condolences" Alysia's family.

Thousand of pounds were raised for the family who "lost everything" when their rural home Dolgoed burned down.

Family photo

Alysia has been described as “a beautiful daughter and sister” by her family

A post mortem examination has been conducted and a report is expected.

The police investigation into the fire is also ongoing.

The inquest was adjourned to 12 October.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related links