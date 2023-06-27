Pupils write to MP over sewage in river
Schoolchildren have begun a campaign to protect their local river after an annual trip was cancelled because of untreated sewage in the water.
Pupils from Great Bedwyn Primary School were meant to be going into the river with the group Action for the River Kennet (ARK).
But when they arrived they saw untreated sewage entering the water making it unsafe to go in.
Thames Water agreed the problem is "unacceptable" and said it would do better.
Now the children are writing to their local MP about the issue.
They were due to go into the river at Marlborough but, after Thames Water issued an alert about the sewage, they watched as the water turned browner.
The River Kennet is a chalk stream, one of only a handful in the UK.
Great Bedwyn Primary School pupils have been writing individual letters to Devizes MP Danny Kruger.
"I am writing to you about a terrible situation that has stopped us while we were doing our science learning," said one.
"We couldn't go in the river because Thames Water was pumping raw sewage into our water," said another.
Other pupils wrote that they were "disgusted" that it is not illegal to dump sewage in rivers, and that helping rivers survive should be a "priority".
Mr Kruger has promised to come and collect the letters in person later this week.
Volunteers who work to protect the Kennet say sewage dumping happens far too often.
Charlotte Hitchmough, Director of Action for River Kennet, said: "In the last two years the data we have show us that we had more than 1,500 events and untreated sewage spilt into the river for more than 20,000 hours.
"So, it's not something that happens once in a blue moon, it's something that happens regularly - and that can't be right."
Thames Water said it aimed to stop discharges altogether, but it will take "time and sustained investment".
"We have planned investment in our local sewage treatment works including an upgrade at our Marlborough site which is due to complete in 2025," it added.
The firm promised that by 2030 there would a 50% reduction in the total annual duration of sewage discharge by 2030.