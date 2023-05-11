A nuclear submarine has left Devonport dockyard after a seven and a half year refit.

The 492ft (150m)-long HMS Vanguard arrived for maintenance in December 2015 for a three and a half year refit and an unscheduled refuelling with a new nuclear core.

The submarine, which is one of the four Trident submarines that maintain the UK’s nuclear deterrent, left on Wednesday and will rejoin the deterrence force after trials and training of her team, the Royal Navy said.

A spokesperson said: “It is UK policy that we do not comment on the specific details or timings of submarine activity or operations.”