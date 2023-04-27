A new £3.1m visitor centre has opened at Corrieshalloch Gorge in the Highlands.

The gorge, south of Ullapool, was created by meltwater from glaciers at the end of the last ice age and has a 45m (148ft) waterfall.

The mile-long canyon takes its name from Gaelic for "ugly hollow".

National Trust for Scotland's new centre includes electric vehicle charging, waste disposal facilities for campervans and "harvests" rainwater from its large canopy roof to use flushing toilets.

An improved network of paths and four viewing platforms have also been constructed.