Elizabeth line strike suspended after pay talks

A strike by Elizabeth line workers which had been planned for the first anniversary of the opening of the route has been suspended.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) were due to walk out on 24 May in a row over pay.

The union said it had received a revised proposal from Rail for London Infrastructure which would now be put to members.

TSSA interim organising director Mel Taylor said suspending the strike would "enable our teams to fully digest the changes and allow for further consultation and discussion".