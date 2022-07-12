A family-run passenger ferry business that shuttles between John O'Groats in Caithness and Orkney has been put up for sale.

John O'Groats Ferries, which has been run by the same family for more than 50-years now, is being advertised for £1.25m.

The ferry business was started by Ian Thomas in 1971 and is now run by his son Ivor, daughter Deborah and her husband Fred Fermor.

All three have worked on the summer ferry for the past three decades.

Mr Fermor said the sale would be an emotional one, but the family felt it was time to leave the ferry trade.

He said: "We've worked with some wonderful characters on the ferry and it has very much been a team over the years."

Mr Fermor added that a highlight of some of the ferry journeys has been sighting of orcas.

He said: "I have seen them a lot but I still get a thrill from seeing orca."