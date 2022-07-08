Work starts on new council customer centre
- Published
Work to create a new council customer centre in a Leicestershire district has begun.
The new North West Leicestershire District Council centre in Coalville will also feature a police inquiries desk.
Work to fit out the interior of the building in Belvoir Road is expected to take about four months.
The centre is due to open in the autumn.
People will be able to book appointments with council staff at the centre for a range of issues including planning, benefits and housing.
Other council staff will be based at the Whitwick Business Centre in Whitwick Road or at Stenson House in London Road - the historic part of the current council offices.
The authority said it planned to demolish the "aged 1970s part" of its offices.
'More efficient building'
Work on the exterior of the building has already been completed, including a new roof and timber frontage to reflect its location in the National Forest.
Councillor Richard Blunt, leader of the council, said: “Our current building is not fit for modern working and isn’t a nice place for customers to visit. The building needs so much investment that it simply doesn’t make financial sense to stay.
“Our office staff are moving to a more efficient building while customers will get a better experience in a much more convenient town centre location, with two hours’ free parking within close walking distance.”