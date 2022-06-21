The cost of living crisis has been recognised as a major concern for all of the candidates in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election in Devon.

Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Party candidates attended a question and answer session on market day in Tiverton hosted by BBC Radio Devon.

The by-election on Thursday was prompted by the resignation of former MP Neil Parish who admitted watching pornography in Parliament on two occasions.

Host Michael Chequer asked the candidates what they would like to see the government doing to support people through the cost of living crisis.