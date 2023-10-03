Aldeburgh Lodge Garden, part of which was redeveloped for housing in the 1960s, the 19th Century suburb west of the High Street, including Park Road and Crespigny Road and the High Street up to the Napoleonic War-era Martello Tower have now been included in the conservation areas.

The consultation received overwhelming support, the committee heard.

Councillor Andree Gee said: “I grew up in the 60s and the amount of destruction in Lowestoft itself was appalling — I hope we never go back to that, ever.

“Aldeburgh is one of the chief jewels in East Suffolk.”