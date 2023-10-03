Conservation area expands to include 1960s estate
- Published
A seaside town's conservation area has been extended to include "distinguished 1960s houses" and a 19th Century suburb.
East Suffolk Council consulted residents in Aldeburgh about the change earlier this year.
The town was described as "one of the chief jewels" of the district during a planning committee meeting.
A new conservation area was also created, called Aldeburgh Park, which includes villas built from the 1870s to the 1930s.
Aldeburgh Lodge Garden, part of which was redeveloped for housing in the 1960s, the 19th Century suburb west of the High Street, including Park Road and Crespigny Road and the High Street up to the Napoleonic War-era Martello Tower have now been included in the conservation areas.
The consultation received overwhelming support, the committee heard.
Councillor Andree Gee said: “I grew up in the 60s and the amount of destruction in Lowestoft itself was appalling — I hope we never go back to that, ever.
“Aldeburgh is one of the chief jewels in East Suffolk.”
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830