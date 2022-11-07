Dentures and phones found at water treatment sites
At a glance
False teeth and mobile phones are among unusual items found at Yorkshire's water treatment centres each year
Yorkshire Water says it has recovered 6,000 tonnes of unflushable waste
Customers are urged to flush only the "three Ps" - pee, poo and paper
- Published
False teeth, mobile phones and driving licences are among the more unusual objects found blocking Yorkshire's water treatment centres every year.
Wet wipes and sanitary products are also found regularly among the 6,000 tonnes of unflushable items removed at Yorkshire Water's wastewater treatment works.
Yorkshire Water estimates that the amount of unflushables it has to remove at treatment sites is the equivalent of 1,000 male African elephants.
Ben Roche, director of wastewater at Yorkshire Water, urged customers to remember the "three Ps", and "not flush anything but pee, poo and paper" down their toilets.
Many of these items are responsible for blockages across the sewer network.
Those that become dislodged or that do not cause a blockage eventually make their way to treatment sites where they are removed by screens.
The cost of removing these unflushable items is millions of pounds, money that Mr Roche says "could be better spent in other areas of our operations".
Yorkshire Water has previously supported calls to ban plastics in wet wipes and single-use sanitary items.