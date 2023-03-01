Tributes to woman who died after crash on birthday
An 83-year-old grandmother who died after a road crash on her birthday was "extremely kind, incredibly generous and really thoughtful", her family said.
Jennifer Anne Tillett, known as Anne, was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Zafira that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on the A12 in Chelmsford, Essex, on 3 January. She died three weeks later.
In a statement released through police, the family of Ms Tillet, from Bicknacre, said she was a "much-loved mum, nanna, sister, aunt and friend".
Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The other vehicles involved in the crash, on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 17 and 16, were a white Toyota Hiace van and a gold Ford Eco-Sport, Essex Police said.
The family's statement added that Ms Tillett enjoyed 53 happy years of marriage to Derek, who died eight years ago, and she was known for her "great sense of humour".
She "remained at the heart of our large family", the statement added.
