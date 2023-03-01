An 83-year-old grandmother who died after a road crash on her birthday was "extremely kind, incredibly generous and really thoughtful", her family said.

Jennifer Anne Tillett, known as Anne, was a passenger in a blue Vauxhall Zafira that was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on the A12 in Chelmsford, Essex, on 3 January. She died three weeks later.

In a statement released through police, the family of Ms Tillet, from Bicknacre, said she was a "much-loved mum, nanna, sister, aunt and friend".

Officers have appealed for witnesses to come forward.