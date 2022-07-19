Seven men have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in north-west London.

The 26-year-old victim was shot in Bruckner Street, West Kilburn, just before 02:00 BST and managed to get himself to hospital but later died.

Emergency services had searched the area around Bruckner Street following reports of gunshot but could not find a victim.

Seven man, aged between 21 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.