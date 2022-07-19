Seven arrested after man shot and killed
Seven men have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in north-west London.
The 26-year-old victim was shot in Bruckner Street, West Kilburn, just before 02:00 BST and managed to get himself to hospital but later died.
Emergency services had searched the area around Bruckner Street following reports of gunshot but could not find a victim.
Seven man, aged between 21 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
'Tragic death'
They remain in custody at several police stations.
The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Det Ch Insp Sal Minhas said officers would remain at the scene throughout the day and urged anyone with information about the "tragic death" to come forward.
"A dedicated team of detectives are working to establish exactly what happened and track down the person responsible," she said.
"Tackling violent crime remains a top priority for the Met and gun crime continues to reduce across London, however this incident is a stark reminder that we still have more to do in this area.
"We are working alongside the communities we serve to stop violence from happening in the first place."