A man in his 30s has been arrested after cocaine worth €2.4m (£2.1m) was seized at a port in the Republic of Ireland.

The drug was discovered when a vehicle was searched by customs officers at Rosslare Europort in County Wexford on Saturday afternoon.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

He was arrested at the scene and gardaí (Irish police) have started an investigation.