Campaigners have begun raising money for possible legal action to stop the felling of a number of ancient trees.

More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

But the felling was paused for developers and the council to engage with the community.

One of the campaigners Marion Turner-Hawes said: "We believe they can be saved. No more need to go."