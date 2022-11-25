Members of Blur, Oasis, Foo Fighters and The Who have donated guitars and gold discs to a charity auction organised by Stone Roses bassist Mani after his wife was diagnosed with cancer.

B﻿lur's Damon Albarn has given an acoustic guitar bearing apparent teeth marks and a hand-written message saying: "I chew here when writing."

H﻿e also wrote: "Not in the best condition, but very well used for writing over the last 10 years, genuine working guitar, with love Damon Albarn 2022 x"