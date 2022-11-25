Damon Albarn, Foo Fighters and Oasis stars donate to Mani's charity auction
- Published
Members of Blur, Oasis, Foo Fighters and The Who have donated guitars and gold discs to a charity auction organised by Stone Roses bassist Mani after his wife was diagnosed with cancer.
Blur's Damon Albarn has given an acoustic guitar bearing apparent teeth marks and a hand-written message saying: "I chew here when writing."
He also wrote: "Not in the best condition, but very well used for writing over the last 10 years, genuine working guitar, with love Damon Albarn 2022 x"
Gary "Mani" Mounfield and wife Imelda have rallied their famous friends to donate unique items to raise money for The Christie cancer hospital in Manchester and the Stockport NHS Charity.
"They saved my life with emergency surgery back in February 2021," Imelda told BBC Breakfast earlier this month.
Mani's former Stone Roses bandmate John Squire has given a Hofner guitar that he has signed and painted with a Jackson Pollock-inspired design, which is currently the top lot in the online auction, external at more than £9,000.
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has given a signed Fender Telecaster Deluxe guitar, while Peter Hook and The Who have also offered signed guitars fron their collections.
Noel Gallagher has given a set of six platinum discs for (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, and estranged brother Liam has donated a gold disc from his solo album Why Me? Why Not.
Coldplay have offered eight VIP tickets to one of their gigs anywhere in the world.
David Beckham has given the football boots he wore in the final game of his career, while there are also signed shirts from Manchester United and Manchester City.
"I've shamelessly cast the net out amongst all of my friends, from football, music, the chefs," Mani said.
The sale, organised by Adam Partridge Auctioneers, runs until 1 December.