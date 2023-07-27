A £4.6m roadwork upgrade has been suspended after "repeated abuse and threatening behaviour" to a workforce.

National Highways said the safety barrier replacement on the A1 between Biggleswade and Sandy, Bedfordshire, was due to finish this month.

"We had seven instances in one week of road users dangerously trespassing into our closed work area."

Work is expected to begin again on 7 August and take about two weeks to complete.