The 51-year-old victim was a convicted rapist and paedophile and the brother of Southwood’s girlfriend.

He had served 10 years in prison for raping a woman and abusing a child.

Ambulance crews who attended the scene were not initially able to determine the severity of his internal injuries because no witnesses would explain the nature of the attack.

He suffered multiple internal injuries which caused him to bleed to death.

The court heard that, as he lay dying, he told officers that “Southwood did it.”

During his trial, Southwood claimed two men wearing Covid masks carried out the assault.

In a victim impact statement read in court, another of the victim's sisters, Michelle Lewis, described how she had started to rebuild her relationship with her brother in recent years.

She described him as having a “troubled” past but said he was a “changed person” who was “trying to get his life back on track”.

“He had paid for the crimes he had committed,” she said.

“My brother was assaulted in broad daylight outside his own home while neighbours just watched and did not help. I will never understand why nobody tried to help Carl before police arrived.”

“What happened to him fills me with anger. Carl was robbed of his life.”