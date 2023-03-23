A career criminal who drove away after hitting a biker during a high-speed police chase has been jailed.

Jason Collins, 46, was being pursued by officers in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, in October 2021 when he pulled out of a junction without looking and crashed into the motorcyclist.

The biker suffered multiple bone fractures but Collins continued to flee the police.

He was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.