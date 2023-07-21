Teachers accept 7.9% pay rise offer
At a glance
Teaching union accepts pay rise offer of 7.9% and a "commitment" from government to enter multi-year pay deal from 2024
Measures "short of strike action" proposed for autumn term will still take place until union sees "measurable downward pressure" on teachers' workload
The States Employment Board declined to comment
- Published
Teachers in Jersey have accepted a backdated pay award of 7.9% following industrial action.
The Jersey NASUWT union confirmed the award and a "commitment" from the government to enter negotiations on a multi-year pay deal from 2024 onwards had been accepted.
The union said further measures "short of strike action" would still go ahead in the autumn until there was "measurable downward pressure" on workload pressures.
The States Employment Board declined to comment.
NASUWT said it balloted its members alongside three other teaching unions to address the "years of real terms pay erosion that teachers have suffered since 2008" and to address "spiralling workloads".
Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said the pay award would "go some way" towards addressing impacts including the cost of living and "real-terms cuts".
He said: "The strong resolve of NASUWT members has delivered this pay award and won a commitment from the Jersey Government to further negotiations on a multi-year pay award for 2024 onwards.
"NASUWT members have shown their resolve and determination to get a better deal for teachers."
Mr Roach said he looked forward to working with the States Employment Board to "secure firm commitments on workload".
"In the meantime, our members will continue with a programme of action short of strike action in the autumn until we see measurable downward pressure on the workload pressures being faced by the profession.”
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.