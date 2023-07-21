NASUWT said it balloted its members alongside three other teaching unions to address the "years of real terms pay erosion that teachers have suffered since 2008" and to address "spiralling workloads".

Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said the pay award would "go some way" towards addressing impacts including the cost of living and "real-terms cuts".

He said: "The strong resolve of NASUWT members has delivered this pay award and won a commitment from the Jersey Government to further negotiations on a multi-year pay award for 2024 onwards.

"NASUWT members have shown their resolve and determination to get a better deal for teachers."

Mr Roach said he looked forward to working with the States Employment Board to "secure firm commitments on workload".

"In the meantime, our members will continue with a programme of action short of strike action in the autumn until we see measurable downward pressure on the workload pressures being faced by the profession.”