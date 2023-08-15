An ambulance crew stopped for sandwiches on the way to a patient who had died by the time they arrived, according to internal documents seen by the BBC.

A review into the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) earlier this year, after accusations by a whistleblower, found one crew was stuck at the station and another stopped for fuel en route to Peter Coates' home near Redcar.

His daughter, Kellie, said it was "outrageous" if the crew had stopped for food.

In a statement, NEAS said there was "was nothing in our investigation" indicating that had happened.