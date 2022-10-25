T﻿wo Scottish sites have been included on a list of globally important geology.

S﻿iccar Point in the Scottish Borders is regarded as the birthplace of geological science.

T﻿he second feature, the Moine Thrust in the north west Highlands, was formed when two ancient continents collided about 430 million years ago.

They have been selected for the International Union of Geological Science's first list of 100 geological heritage sites.

T﻿he full list is to be announced during the union's 60th anniversary event in Spain this week.