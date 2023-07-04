An unusual type of circular cloud formation has been spotted and photographed across the east of England.

BBC Weather Watchers captured these images of fallstreak holes, also known as holepunch clouds, in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire on Monday.

Look East weather presenter Julie Reinger said: "They look like giant flying saucers. They are very rare but we had a few of them out there during the afternoon."

They appear as large circular gaps in blankets of clouds where water droplets are supercooled below 0C (32F) but not yet frozen.