A body has been recovered from the water at Slieve League, County Donegal, in the Republic of Ireland.

The cliffs were closed for most of last week as Gardaí (Irish police) investigated an alleged assault in the area between 24 June and 25 June.

Two people arrested in relation to the incident - a man, in his 30s, and a woman, in her 20s - were released on Tuesday evening without charge.

The body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The state pathologist has been notified.

Rising about 600m (1,969ft), Slieve League has some of the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station and police continue to appeal for information.