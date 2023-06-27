Fire crews are tackling a fire near a rail embankment not far from Kingswear, Devon.

It started at Long Wood on Bridge Road near the South Devon railway line at about 15:45 BST.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, where smoke and flames were visible from the woods.

They said "crews are using two beaters and two scotty packs tackling the fire on three sides to prevent escalation".