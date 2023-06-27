Fire near steam railway embankment

Smoke from fireColin Bray

Smoke was visible from woods beside the rail embankment

At a glance

  • Fire service was called at 15:45 BST on Tuesday

  • Smoke was visibly rising from woods near the railway embankment

  • Crews using beaters to tackle the fire

Fire crews are tackling a fire near a rail embankment not far from Kingswear, Devon.

It started at Long Wood on Bridge Road near the South Devon railway line at about 15:45 BST.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene, where smoke and flames were visible from the woods.

They said "crews are using two beaters and two scotty packs tackling the fire on three sides to prevent escalation".

