A tuberculosis (TB) screening exercise in a pub has been completed with no further action needed.

The screening was held at the Welcome Inn in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, where Public Health Wales (PHW) said tests showed only a small number of people with latent TB infection.

However, the investigation indicated that any transmission within the pub was limited.

Those identified have been informed and offered clinical care and support.

Elizabeth Marchant, of PHW, said: “Given the very small number of cases of latent TB infection, we have not recommended further screening in the pub, but will continue to monitor the situation.

“Due to the low numbers involved and to protect the privacy of those concerned, we will not be providing any further updates on these cases.

“I would like to thank the Welcome Inn and the Tonypandy community for their patience and help while we carried out the screening.”