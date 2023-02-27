An animal sanctuary is seeking a new home after being told its lease will not be renewed.

Fur and Feathers in Wythall, Worcestershire, has been at its current home for 14 years and trustee Roma Crookes said the team's "hearts are broken".

The news was delivered by text on Saturday morning, she said, and work has begun to dismantle the centre and find temporary homes for the animals.

She said they are looking for a new site with about two acres (0.8 hectares) of land.