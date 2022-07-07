Three arrested after attempted cash machine theft
- Published
Three men have been arrested after the attempted theft of a cash machine in Leicestershire.
Officers were called to a Co-op store in Shortheath Road, Moira at about 03:45 BST
Leicestershire Police said suspects had broken into the shop and unsuccessfully attempted to steal the cash machine inside before leaving in a black BMW.
The three men, aged 27, 32 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody, the force said.
The BMW has since been recovered by officers, and a white Ford tipper truck was also left at the scene.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.